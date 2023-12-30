A Nigerian man who is a travel advisor has said there are cheap countries to relocate to besides Canada, USA, UK and other popular destinations

In a viral TikTok post, the man said Schengen countries such as Denmark, Norway and Belgium are also good places to live and work

He said there are a lot of job opportunities in Denmark and that one could travel to the country with only N2 million

A man said with N2 million, it is possible to travel and live in some good Schengen countries in Europe.

In a post made on TikTok, the travel advisor, Dave, noted that it is possible to travel to Denmark from Nigeria with only N2 million.

The man said with N2 million, one can travel to Denmark. Photo credit: TikTok/@davethetraveller and Getty Images/Alexandrumagurea.

In response to a follower asking him about countries one could travel to with N2 million, Dave said other European countries, such as Belgium and Norway are also good places to live in.

Dave said there are good job opportunities in Denmark but noted that the only challenge Nigerians relocating to the country could face is a language barrier.

How much is air ticket to Denmark from Nigeria?

Checks show that Denmark, Norway and Belgium, mentioned by Dave, are all members of the Schengen zone.

One can travel to these countries with only one visa. Currently, the Schengen visa costs only N79,000 or 80 Euros. Also, checks show that a round-trip air ticket from Lagos to Denmark currently costs $1,115 Dollars or N999,000.

With a Schengen visa, a traveller can stay in any of the countries in the zone for 90 days.

See the man's video below:

Social media reactions to Dave's post

@Emp said:

"Try any Gulf country. N2m go do."

@christiankizzy22

"Wow, are you sure N2 million can take someone to Denmark."

@KingSon said:

"Brother, I have N7m, and I have already applied for a Canada visiting visa, but I don't like the visa again. I want to change the country."

@OpenMind commented:

"Everyone is a travel adviser now…….only flight ticket will eat the N2 million naira."

