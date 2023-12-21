A lady issued an important advice for those who want to relocate to countries such as Canada, the USA or the UK

Gloria said it was important for one to have a Nigerian passport, which has long validity, before planning to move abroad

She said those who want to relocate should always have their passports ready so they can move if the opportunity calls

A lady said the Nigerian passport was the most important document needed for people to travel abroad.

The lady who uses the TikTok handle, Gloria of Canada, said a Nigerian passport with a long validity period was an asset for those who possessed it.

The lady said the international passport is very vital. Photo credit: TikTok/@glowwriyah and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Gloria said it was important for people to get a Nigerian passport if they had plans to travel out of the country.

She advised those applying for visitor visas to Canada to ensure their Nigerian passport had a long validity period.

According to Gloria, visit visas are issued according to the validity of one's passport.

She, therefore, advised those willing to relocate to do everything possible to get their passports ready so that they will move immediately the opportunity presents itself.

Reactions as lady drops 'japa' update

@Evangelist Sylvester Ezelibeh said:

"Does that mean 10 years validity will likely get 10 years visitors visa validity."

@Jim asked:

"Please, is it easy to convert your spouse's visitor to an open work permit, especially when I and the person sponsoring my wife on her studies."

@asa nwa commented:

"My dear, l have my passport, but l don’t have money."

@user885746118188 said:

"Thanks aunty. I have valid passport, please show me the ways."

@officialblessingmbeh3 commented:

"I have passport ooo and I'm ready."

@faturotiolatunde said:

"Please help me my beautiful sister."

@Sandy said:

"I have my passport already, so I’m interested."

