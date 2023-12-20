A video of a pregnant Nigerian woman battling labour pains while walking around her compound has gone viral online

In the video, her baby brother tried to make her smile for the camera but the pain she felt didn't let her

Several women who watched the video on TikTok took turns to recount their experiences when pregnant

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her pregnant sister pacing back and forth, clearly amid labour pains.

The video posted by user @realdolly4, captured the intensity of the moment as the expectant mother walked, trying to find some relief from the discomfort.

Little boy plays with pregnant sister, attempts to make her smile

Despite the pain, she remained determined and focused on managing her mild crisis.

At one point in the video, the lady's baby brother took over the camera and began teasing her in a desperate attempt to make her smile.

He tried to engage her by capturing her on camera and making funny gestures, hoping to bring a moment of joy to the challenging situation.

He said;

“Baby girl smile.”

However, the pregnant sister remained focused and chose not to react as she continued to pace around.

Netizens react to video of pregnant woman in labour

The TikTok video has garnered significant attention as netizens flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Many commended the pregnant woman for her strength during this challenging time.

@joy Vincent commented:

“Thank God say she nor break the phone see when labour hold me I use bite finish my mother in law hand, fear nor let my husband near me.”

@babaannó reacted:

“Thank ur God say she no break that phone.”

@abisola627 said:

“If she use back hand for you ehn na the roof you go meet yourself.”

@ebonysucre reacted:

“This was me last week, labor pain won break my waist, but thank God for his miracle.”

@Fina said:

“The say baby girl smile, if na my sister na knock u go recieve.”

@Sonia said:

“Where the smile dey come from.”

@Sophie pearlz said:

“Baby girl is in pain.”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman cries out over unusual cravings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who is an expectant mother has lamented how pregnancy has altered her taste. She said she woke up craving chicken stew and proceeded to make it. She also made spaghetti and vegetable okra soup.

However, her craving changed to garri and sugar without milk after preparing the delicious meals. According to the lady whose name is not immediately clear, she is unable to eat any of the nice food she just prepared because she lost appetite for them. She lamented that after seeing all those sumptuous meals, her heart was set on soaking garri and she did.

In the video, she showed the plate of garri she was drinking. Her words: "Omo pregnancy is not easy o. I made stew. I also made vegetables okro soup and spaghetti but I just lost my appetite. Honestly like I can't eat any of those. I just feel like eating something else. I'm craving garri and sugar without milk."

Source: Legit.ng