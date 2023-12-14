A deaf young lady has reacted to the comments of netizens wondering why her husband married a deaf girl

In an emotional video, she confidently asserted that she is 'magic' and challenged societal stereotypes

Netizens in the comments section were intrigued by how she synchronised her actions with the sound in the video

A deaf young woman has addressed the astonishment of others regarding her husband's decision to marry a deaf girl like her.

The woman identified as @aisha_komorah confidently asserted her worth and uniqueness, proclaiming herself as magic.

Deaf woman shares reason husband married her Photo credit: @aisha_komorah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Deaf woman challenges stereotypes and celebrates love

She showered accolades on herself and flaunted her unique beauty to the admiration of many netizens.

She wrote in her caption:

“When they're amazed by the fact that he married a DEAF girl. Well, I AM MAGIC.”

The video aimed to challenge societal stereotypes and celebrate love beyond perceived limitations.

Netizens amazed as deaf married woman flaunts her beauty on TikTok

Netizens were captivated by the woman's ability to synchronise her actions with the sound in the TikTok video.

Many expressed curiosity about the techniques she used to achieve such synchronisation.

They were amazed by her ability to align her movements with the audio, considering her hearing impairment.

However, it was affirmed that she was able to hear the sound with the help of a cochlear, a hearing aid, attached to her ears.

@Naxty_cee reacted:

“Me I don't think ya deaf cuz d way you went with the song & beautiful.”

@Majbae256 said:

“Why wouldn't he with all that beauty and intelligence in you.”

@debbielicious reacted:

“How did u choose d song.”

@Munene commented:

“How did you choose this audio.”

@maureenrobinson34 reacted:

“You are beautiful.”

@PRETTYbellah said:

“You are beautiful a queen.”

@Alfano said:

“Weh, you are so pretty and awesome.”

Watch the video below:

