A Nigerian man who began selling ice cream in his home state in 2016 had a dream of expanding his business

He worked hard, improved his product, and invested in marketing

Five years later, he had achieved his goal: his ice cream brand was available in every state in Nigeria

In 2016, a Nigerian man embarked on a journey to sell ice cream in his home state.

In a TikTok post by @duba508, he said he had a passion for making delicious and refreshing ice cream, and he wanted to share it with more people.

He started with a small cart and a few flavours, but he had a big vision of expanding his business and reaching more customers across the country.

He worked hard, improved his product, and invested in marketing. Five years later, he achieved his goal.

He shared his inspiring journey of how he turned his passion into a profitable enterprise, and how he overcame the challenges and obstacles along the way.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vicky7373737 reacted:

“Favvy berry come see our ice cream oo.”

Gustavk O:

“Congratulations dear.”

Derachi Empire wrote:

“Big Congratulations Gee I miss your lce cream that year at Bent lane GRA.”

Miracle commented:

“Come to imo state Owerri oo00 I don miss ur ice cream since I left oko Anambra state.”

Queenoscaroffical:

“Congratulation my brother Onyeka.”

Ella The Aba:

“Congratulations my dear.”

9toria:

“Congratulations o.”

St.mma332:

“Congratulations dear

Miss Diamond:

“Congratulations m.”

Patos:

“Congrats but we never see am for ogun state.”

