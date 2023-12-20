A Nigerian lady said the visa to Norway is only N170k, and she advised people on how to get the document

Grandma Shasha said the application fee for the Norwegian visa is as little as 80 Euros or N72,000

She said one needs to show proof of funds, a registered business or proof of employment to qualify for the visa

A lady has advised people on how to get a visa to Norway and relocate to the Schengen country.

The travel advisor, Grandma Shasha, noted that a visa to Norway only costs about N72,000 in Nigeria.

The lady said the visa to Norway cost N170k. Photo credit: TiKTok/@cassientialz and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

She said other handling charges, documents and service fees could push the cost up to N170k for a visitor visa.

Apart from the visa, she said prospective travellers would need to have proof of funds in their account, and their travel itinerary.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria, a visitor visa which costs N72k Euros, allows the holder to stay in Norway or other countries in the Schengen zone for 90 days over a period of 180 days.

As opposed to a visitor visa which is cheap, checks on the application website show that a resident permit or work visa costs about N506k.

Source: Legit.ng