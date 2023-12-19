A Nigerian man shared a funny story on Facebook about how he was confused by the different ways to address older women

He said that he was often scolded as young boy of 10 by the women for calling them either “Aunty” or “Mama”, depending on their age and appearance

His post received many reactions and comments from his followers, who also shared their own experiences

Pope Itodo, a Nigerian man has shared a hilarious anecdote on his Facebook page about the confusion he faced as a 10-year-old boy when trying to address older women in Nigeria.

He wrote that he was often scolded by the women for either calling them “Aunty” or “Mama”, depending on their age and appearance.

Man shares a personal story. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes.

Source: Getty Images

According to Itodo, he once wanted to buy something from a woman by the roadside and called her “Aunty”.

The woman was offended and asked him why he could not call her “Mama”, implying that she was old enough to be his mother. He apologized and called her “Mama” instead.

However, the next time he met another woman who looked like the previous one, he called her “Mama” and she was also angry.

She asked him who was “Mama” and said that she was not old enough to be his mother. She told him to call her “Aunty” instead.

Itodo said that he was constantly battling with when to assign “Auntyship” or “Mamaship” when dealing with older women. He said that he came up with a formula that if the woman wore a thick red lipstick, she was an “Aunty”, even if she was 50 years old. If not, she was a “Mama”.

He described his experience as “traumatic” and said that he still struggles with the issue today.

Itodo’s post highlights the cultural and generational differences in Nigeria, where respect for elders is highly valued and expected. It also shows the humor and creativity of Nigerians, who can turn a simple situation into a funny and relatable story.

See the post below:

