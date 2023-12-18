An Oyinbo lady from New York City who has decided to not have by choice and enjoys her freedom and lifestyle

A 24-year-old Oyinbo lady from the US has decided to be child-free by choice.

She says having children is “selfish” and people should make a “conscious decision” to not be parents.

Lady changes her mind about kids. Photo credit: Chandler/UGC

Source: UGC

At some point in Chandler's life, she thought being a mum was the best thing until she went to college. She saw ladies without children doing better. She realised that motherhood was not something she wanted and now enjoys her freedom and lifestyle.

She travels two to three times a year, splashes out on nice dinners and nights out, and has big dreams to own a penthouse and one day move to Europe. She says she doesn’t have to make any sacrifices or compromises for anyone else.

Chandler says she would rather “regret” not having a child than having a child and regretting the role of being a mum. She also thinks that having a child is “inherently selfish” and that people often do it for the wrong reasons.

She was quoted to have said at DailyMail:

“I don’t fault people for having children but the reasons are selfish. People want them to be a better parent than theirs were or because they want a mini me. Having a child is inherently selfish.”

Chandler is open about her child-free choice when dating and has had a positive response from potential partners. She says she doesn’t get pressured or questioned by her family or friends, who respect her decision.

