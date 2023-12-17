A Nigerian lady who constructed her own house in just 7 months after laying the foundation has impressed many people online

She shared a video of the massive building, which had a beautiful design and a glossy paint

The video showed her standing near the house, expressing her joy and dancing with delight

A Nigerian lady has amazed many people online with her incredible achievement of building her own house in just 7 months.

She posted a video of the stunning building, which had a sophisticated design and a shiny paint that reflected the sun.

Lady builds her own house. Photo credit: @mhizvickyblizz/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video captured her standing proudly near the house, showing her happiness and dancing with enthusiasm. She said she was grateful to God for making her dream come true.

Many people congratulated her and praised her for her hard work and determination.

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady builds mansion in less than 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady identified as @simisolaoflala on TikTok has shared a video of her newly completed house.

The video captured the stunning exterior of the house, which is located in an undisclosed area in Nigeria. According to the excited lady, she started the project in March and completed it in less than six months.

In her words: "Congratulations to me. God added another into my care. Started this project in the first week of March. Here I am now. Congratulations to me."

Nigerian lady shows mansion she built in 9 months

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that A young Nigerian lady has wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building. The lady was at every point of the project to inspect. Many Nigerians took to her comment section to "tap" into her blessing.

Source: Legit.ng