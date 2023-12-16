A Corps Member in Zamfara State renovated a block of four toilets for a girls’ school as part of his personal CDS project.

The State Coordinator, the Principal, the community leader, and the sponsors praised him for his efforts and dedication

The project aimed to reduce open defecation and promote healthy environmental practices among the students

A Corps Member in Zamfara State, Tashi Mannesseh David renovated a block of four toilets for the students of the Government Girls’ Day Secondary School, Janyau, in Gusau LGA of the State.

Tashi, a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Jos, undertook the project as part of his personal Community Development Service (CDS) initiatives.

The community was happy with him.

The State Coordinator praised Corps member for his efforts and dedication in carrying out the commendable project, adding that having functional toilets in a female school environment was essential, Nasarawa Mirror reports.

The Principal of the school, Hajiya Sa’adatu Almajir, stated that the project was of great importance to the school and thanked Corps Member Tashi for mobilising resources to carry out the project.

Tashi disclosed that he was inspired to carry out the project when he visited the school for a sensitisation programme and decided to do something about it.

Tashi expressed hope that the initiative would help reduce open defecation and promote healthy environmental practices among the students.

