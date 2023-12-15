A lady who stayed in a flamboyant mansion in Lagos shared the lavish lifestyle and opulent amenities she enjoyed

With live-in tailors, maids, and personal cooks who make customised meals, she had a truly amazing time

The mansion also had a private beach and a sparkling swimming pool that added to its opulence and luxury

A Nigerian lady has shared her enjoyable experience while staying in an exquisite mansion in Lagos.

The mansion boasts an array of luxurious features, including live-in tailors, babysitters, chefs and maids who are always at her beck and call.

Lady shows off exquisite mansion in Lagos Photo credit: @shaesuniverse/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in awe as she shares her experience living in flamboyant mansion

With such attentive staff and luxury, the lady identified as @shaesuniverse on TikTok was able to enjoy a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One of the highlights of her stay was the presence of skilled cooks who catered to her every culinary desire.

These talented individuals went above and beyond by inquiring about her preferences and preparing meals from scratch.

Their dedication to providing exceptional service ensured that she was treated to delectable dishes tailored to her taste.

Lady shares mansion with castle-like oasis and leisure facilities

Not only does the mansion offer impeccable service, but it also provides a picturesque setting for relaxation and recreation.

The property had a private beach and a sparkling swimming pool, allowing the lady to indulge in moments of tranquillity and leisure.

The combination of opulent interiors, stunning outdoor spaces, and top-notch amenities made her stay in Lagos truly unforgettable.

As she shared her experience, it became evident that this mansion surpassed anything she had seen before.

Its grandeur and luxurious offerings set it apart from her family house in Abuja, leaving her in awe of the extravagant lifestyle she has been able to enjoy during her visit to Lagos.

She said;

“I’ve never seen anything like it. This mansion is like a palace cos I’ve been living my best life.”

Reactions trail video of exquisite Lagos mansion

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

@ifeifmmkky4 said:

“The interior design is interesting.”

@S said:

“I can't imagine the price point for this.”

@В В said:

“That's too big I would feel scared.”

@Mikun XoXo reacted:

“Paid in full cash & No taxes on them.”

@FRANCTECH said:

“Wait till you visit villages in the eastern Nigerian.”

@Dema commented:

“It's giving banana island.”

@Uju said:

“Geeeez there is no rich like Lagos rich.”

Watch the video below:

Bank owner abandons expensive mansion worth millions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user with the handle @silent_hill_explorations has shared a video showcasing an abandoned mansion with a huge indoor pool. The property, once owned by a bank owner, was first abandoned by a bank owner.

Subsequently, it was generously donated to a rabbi after the owner faced financial difficulties. Tragically, the rabbi passed away in 2014, leaving the mansion deserted again.

The video was shared with the caption: “I found this huge abandoned mansion owned by a bank owner but after going bankrupt he donated it to a rabbi who died in 2014 leaving the property abandoned. Would you explore it?”

Source: Legit.ng