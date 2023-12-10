A young man who publicly said he would become a landlord one year ago achieved his dream in a grand style

The man came back on Twitter (X) and shared photos of the new house he bought in Nigeria's capital city

Many people who felt motivated by his achievement congratulated him and deeply wished to have the same blessing

A young Nigerian man who in 2022 tweeted on X (Twitter) that he would become a landlord gave an update.

A year after his initial tweet, he (@Dukecute11) shared a photo of the house he bought in Abuja and said he was finally a landlord.

The house looked well-roofed. Photo source: @Dukecute11

Source: Twitter

Latest Abuja landlord rejoiced

In a post, he said that though the success took him a year to achieve, he was grateful for it all.

The beautiful house was gated and fenced, with its compound interlocked. He called himself the "new landlord in Abuja."

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@kaneair said:

"Osheyy congratulations. God wey do this one for you, go do my own o. Dear God, I have snapped, walked around and screenshot several properties. oluwa e remain to drop ego. Shanu Omo re even if na one land make I see buy before the year end."

@HumphreyKent said:

"Wow, congratulations Duke. This is really massive. What a way to end 2023 big bro. Congratulations brother!"

@LanreMuhammad said:

"Posts like this will make you think God hasn’t forget you but don’t sleep on it either."

@zposure said:

"Congratulations and where Una dey see money."

@Uzo_hills said:

"Learn to keep things like this private."

@oteikwu16 said:

"Lol! You are lucky say your village peeps no dey this app."

@officialmayork said:

"From imagination to Reality."

@UmarOmede1 said:

"Congratulations. Was at your wedding with my big brother 2 weeks ago."

@Simplicity764 said:

"Big Congratulations Man, Stay blessed now and forever, i just got motivated with this."

@goddle_1 said:

"Congratulations nwanne but try get house. small house for village. E get why."

Source: Legit.ng