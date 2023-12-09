A man who made it in Canada by cleaning bathrooms and toilets has inspired people with his success story

The man said that he was the source of many people's jokes because of the kind of job he was doing

TikTok users who watched the clip of his well-furnished apartment in Canada praised his hard work

A young man who took the risk to go to Canada in search of bigger opportunities has finally made it.

The man showed people the new house he bought from doing bathroom and toilet cleaning jobs in Canada.

The man's house looked well-furnished. Photo source: @diandersons

Man got cleaning job in Canada

In a clip, he said many laughed at him initially because of the kind of work he was doing without any shame.

He (@diandersons) told people not to give up on their dreams. Many months ago, the same man narrated how his wife once supported his education abroad.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

shav said:

"I love that there is a positive side to all the negative videos am seeing."

user3105710931795 said:

"The only work am afraid of ... cleaing another person toilet and bathroom."

NurseJo said:

"Team work makes the dream work."

Merey said:

"Thank for sharing I just started cleaning business not easy with 4 kids feel like giving up."

Shalom wondered:

"Rental property or mortgage?"

LDB said:

"Congratulations guys. I remember that video about how you send your husband to sch. This is it right here! sacrifice was worth it."

Samantha said:

"Congratulations. This is true motivation for a lot of people. All it takes is a plan and determination."

Henritta said:

"Congratulations again that is it ambition is the key."

callme_neka said:

"God and time!!! Congratulations again!!!"

user2909099773014 said:

"I tap from you blessings dear. Congratulations."

UCHENNA said:

"I can clean toilets and bathroom."

