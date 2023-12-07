A little girl’s hilarious prayer for her mum’s customers went viral on TikTok

The adorable child lay on her mum’s chest as she spoke earnestly to the camera, addressing her mum’s clients

She prayed for them in a funny way that made her mum burst into laughter, but she did not lose her serious expression

A video of a little girl praying for her mother’s customers in a funny way has gained attention on TikTok.

The little girl was lying on her mother’s bosom as she looked excited in front of the camera, speaking directly to her mother’s customers.

The mother asked her to pray. Photo credit: @aishvogue1/TikTok

Her prayer was so hilarious that her mother could not help but laugh out loud, but even at that, the child kept a straight face.

The video has been viewed many times by people who found it very amusing and heartwarming.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Azeezat reacted:

“If you watch more than 3 times gather listening to that intonation here.”

Omoilumi said:

“She love staying with Grandma, Grandma galc.”

Ajayi Kafayat903:

“This pikKin na great grandma oo000, haaaa Amen all prayer and more sales Insha Allah.”

Omowunmiadebayoad:

“God bless this boy o000.U will not die Young oo00. U will go pleases in jesus name.”

Ambassador Akiki maryam:

“Dese yin oni kan for me my mama.”

Arewa Sehindat Olorire:

“Awon maami re oo.”

Rofee'ah Omolewa:

“Sharp girl&sAmin o ata Jere Insha Allah.”

