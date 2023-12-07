A video featuring a young boy known as Kobby with an amazingly unique voice has gone viral

The little boy’s voice has brought laughter and amusement to viewers who watched the video via the TikTok apo

Netizens couldn't help but draw comparisons between his voice and that of American singer Travis Scott

In a video that quickly gained traction online, a young boy identified as Kobby captivated viewers with his distinctive speaking style, resembling that of an automated voice.

His voice cracked in a way that brought smiles and laughter to those around him.

Little boy with unique voice trends Photo credit: @guucimandem/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy’s unique speaking style goes viral on TikTok

The video shared by @guucimandem showcased Kobby's remarkable ability to speak in a manner that was both unique and entertaining.

In another clip, he spoke amid some elderly women who couldn't control their amazement over his unique voice.

As the video spread across social media platforms, netizens couldn't help but draw comparisons between Kobby's voice and that of renowned American singer, Travis Scott.

The similarity in their vocal styles added an unexpected layer of amusement to the viral video.

Netizens playfully highlighted the resemblance, further fueling the popularity of the video.

Reactions as boy speaks with 'automatic' voice

@Mr.Kay said:

“Don't show this to Travis Scott.”

@mona said:

“Real life Travis Scott.”

@Candice reacted:

“Travis Scott was found shaking.”

@Vienney said;

“This is not a joke o, the boy might have swallowed a whistle.”

@MaaCulture reacted:

“Travis Scott secret leaked.”

@Bar_rack commented:

“Travis Scott gotta do a DNA test.”

@bee commented:

“Someone said he sounds like Travis Scott.”

@jus mondial reacted:

“Travis Scott voice.”

@Sis ter Abena said:

“The original Travis Scott.”

@jasonpeter34 said:

“Some no know travis scott o, everybody type travis scott,u wey no know am still dey folo type.”

@iam jami commented:

“They don cast Travis Scott.”

Source: Legit.ng