A woman has narrated how her employee who left for a dream opportunity returned after getting disappointed

According to her, the young lady who used to be one of her best employees landed a job and sadly left the company

However, when she found out that the job wasn't as lucrative as she thought, she was advised by her boss to return to her former company

Ms. Fatima Ismail Chohan, the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, felt sad when one of her best employees left for what seemed like a dream opportunity.

Although disappointed, she gave her blessing and understood the desire for personal growth.

Woman reveals how employee's promising opportunity turned out to be less than expected

However, after a couple of months, the employee discovered that the opportunity wasn't as great as she had initially thought.

It raised questions about the company culture, the manager's behaviour, and the nature of the work itself.

Ms. Chohan realised that these factors were not her business and focused on maintaining a good relationship with her former employee.

Maintaining a good relationship with her former employee paid off when Ms Chohan expressed her desire to have her back.

She straightforwardly told the employee, "I'd absolutely love to have you back."

The response was one of surprise and excitement as the employee didn't expect such an offer. The strong bond they had built made it easy for the employee to consider returning.

Woman insists employees' don’t owe employers loyalty and deserve personal growth

Ms. Chohan gave a reminder that employees don't owe anyone loyalty. According to her, it's not selfish for an employee to prioritise personal growth and seek better opportunities.

The employee's experience also highlighted the unpredictability of progress. Taking a step forward doesn't always guarantee a step in the right direction.

She wrote;

“I lost one of my best employees. She was offered a dream opportunity. I was disappointed. But I gave her my blessing. Still, great talent is hard to come by. So I followed up after a couple of months. Turns out the opportunity wasn't as great as she thought.

"Maybe the culture wasn't good. Maybe her manager was inconsiderate. Maybe the work itself was not interesting. Truth is none of that is any of my business.

"So I straight up told her, "I'd absolutely love to have you back." And she replied, "Really?!" Because she and I maintained a good relationship, it was easy for her to come back. And now we're both happy.

"Here's the thing: Employees don't owe anybody any loyalty. It's not selfish to want to improve your position. And it's also impossible to know if that step forward will end up being a step backward.”

Reactions as lady shares her experience with employee

Netizens have taken turns to react to the story on LinkedIn.

Mphatso Owen Kafukulira said:

“Tell them Honourable. I really don't understand why some senior managers develop hatred towards a person upon learning the news that they're leaving for another company.”

Durgamadhaba Tripathy CSP said:

“Absolutely intriguing! If I were either you or her, I wouldn't allow that scenario. From the recruiter's perspective, she viewed your organization as an opportunity, yet you're already familiar with the workings of the person. As for the boomerang employee aspect, it's evident that your company might not be her ultimate dream job for sure, and she's likely to seek that elsewhere in the future.”

MGAWA MKANDAWIRE said:

“I will play devil's advocate. You are the exception not the rule. Did she do enough homework about the new company and what she wanted? Is she getting too used to a Comfort zone now?”

