A Nigerian woman studying nursing in the United States has shared her journey in an open letter to her mother

Despite facing challenges over there, she has remained determined to fulfil her dream of becoming a nurse

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to wish her well and congratulate her

In an emotional open letter to her mother, a Nigerian woman on TikTok has shared her journey of studying nursing in the United States.

The woman identified as @ihu_oma1 expressed gratitude for her mother's support and encouragement, recalling how her mother always believed that she would become a big star if she focused on her studies and had faith in God.

Nursing student in US writes letter to mum Photo credit: @ihu_oma1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Young woman studying Nursing in US says assault and academic challenges can't deter her determination

She candidly revealed the challenges she encountered while pursuing her nursing degree in the US.

According to her, the cultural differences and accents have made it difficult for her to fully understand her coursework.

Additionally, the rigorous academic demands with over 10 assignments and quizzes every week, have been overwhelming. At times, she even feels like her brain is unable to retain the information.

Nursing student in US draws strength amid adversity

Despite the obstacles she has faced, the woman's determination remains unshaken. She shared a heartbreaking incident of being assaulted while returning from class at night.

However, she has refused to let these experiences deter her from her dreams. She reflected on the fact that her course was changed in Nigeria from nursing to microbiology, but now she has the opportunity to study her dream course in America. She is determined to become a big star in the field of nursing.

She said;

“Dear mum, I’m off to America to study nursing. You said if I focus on my books and God I'm gonna become a big star. But mom, life alone here can be depressing I barely understand their accent, and more than 10 assignments are due every week and at least 1 quiz.

"Sometimes the book dey bounce back from brain. I got overwhelmed one time and broke down due to school stress.

"I was also assaulted on the bus while returning from clsss at night. Well our dreams of me becoming a nurse is coming!!

"My course was changed in Nigeria from nursing to microbiology and I studied it for 5yrs & now I'm not only studying my dream course but I'm also studying it in America I'll become a BIG STAR.”

Reactions as woman studying nursing abroad cries out

Netizens have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the woman.

@Eniola Sowunmi said:

“Congratulations.”

@Dosa Olfactory said:

“Congratulations dear, keep winning.”

@_tosinnnn reacted:

“You got this.”

@Marianne commented:

“It is well dear.”

@Fortune said:

“Weldone sis.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng