A hilarious video of two female corpers impersonating a foreign language in camp went viral

The two ladies were enjoying an evening walk when they came up with this foreign language prank

They nearly burst into laughter several times, but they managed to keep a straight face and finish the prank

A video of two female corpers pretending to be speaking a foreign language in camp has made people laugh.

The two ladies were having an evening walk when they decided to pull this foreign language prank.

Nigerian lady and friend have fun. Photo credit: @amarachidance8/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Although they almost gave themselves up when they began cracking up but they eventually pulled themselves together to complete the prank.

The video captured their funny expressions and reactions as they fooled the people around them.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Big Tems said:

“My sister and I when we were kids.”

Black gold reacted:

“So y is it sounding like an actual.”

MissMeredith wrote:

“Please did I hear patewo.”

Nonye:

“Benita Okafor We must do this thing.”

ImeldaluUv:

“This is me my best gal.”

Wuraola:

“Literally i and my sisters when we were kids.”

Gabriella:

“You guys please.”

Achigbu miracle:

“I won't be suprised if they understand what they're saying to themselves.”

Sharon:

“Pls Abeg Wetin una Dey talk.”

Zaddymoni:

“My everyday crush.”

Msd:

“Hey beauty, there is dis songu performed on stage, i couldn't find it on the web for 3 years now.”

Source: Legit.ng