A lady based in Benin City has displayed what she realised after finally breaking her allawee savings box

The corps member said she has been saving her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowance in it since 2022

The savings box seller shed light on how one can achieve her feat as she encouraged other corps members on the need to save

A female corps member who had been saving up her NYSC allawee for the past 12 months has shown off what she got after breaking her wooden box.

According to the Benin-based lady, she sells savings boxes and decided to use one for herself.

She saved up all her allawee for 12 months. Photo Credit: @charming_bae01

She expressed joy in the amount she saw and showed how it was counted with help from people she tagged her 'committee members.'

Sharing her video on TikTok, the lady stated that one needs to be disciplined to be able to save money. She wrote:

"As a corper you can actually save money from your alawee if you can discipline yourself o, I opened my alawee box today and am so happy if you need saving box drop a message on the comment section and if you want to know how i was able to do mine feel free to ask me I will also explain the shege I saw serving my father land."

People react to her video

Adeogun Adebisi Temitope said:

"I need this please."

Gandhibhoy said:

"Sist make I drop aza."

Jennyvee20 said:

"Na my allowee save me."

AVWEROSUOGHENE said:

"I save mine with the account NYSC opened for me, after my POP I decided to have access to the account, i bought motorcycle for hire purchase."

Corps member surprises her parents with her 12 months allawee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female corps member had saved up all her allawee to surprise her parents.

The kind lady recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program and expressed immense gratitude to her parents.

She used the allowance she saved to purchase two smartphones as gifts for her parents, highlighting their unwavering support and countless prayers. In a video, she took the smartphones to her village, intending to surprise her parents.

