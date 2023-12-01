A video capturing a physically challenged lady's energetic dance performance at a bar has gone viral

The video has left netizens amazed at her ability to showcase her talent on the dance floor despite her disability

The footage confirmed her remarkable dance prowess and served as a reminder of the power of determination and passion

In a heartwarming display of resilience and passion, a physically challenged woman has captivated the online community with her energetic dance performance.

The video shared via her Instagram account @madam_gelle revealed her ability to overcome physical challenges as she showcased her talent on the dance floor.

Physically challenged lady dances energetically at party Photo credit: @madam_gelle/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Physically challenged woman defies expectations with dance moves

Her captivating moves and unwavering spirit have left viewers in awe. While at a bar, she showed off her incredible dance skills and effortlessly moved to the rhythm of the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Onlookers at the bar were left astonished by her ability to perform with such energy and grace, despite her physical limitations.

Reactions trail video of physically challenged lady dancing at bar

The viral video sparked a wave of admiration and support from netizens online.

@a.n.g.e.l.i.c.a_ic said:

“Someone asked me why God lets bad things happen to people, why people get accidents, why people are disabled or why some are short and some tall. This video has helped me to even understand better, sometimes what we see as our weaknesses could be our greatest strengths. GOD BLESS AND GIVE YOU THE STRENGTH TO BUILD YOURSELF TO SUCCEED MORE THAN YOUR EXPECTATIONS.”

@ashirukay1 said:

“Do you have a wheel chair?”

@tiawo_p said:

“I have seen her when I was in Nigeria for a holiday and she was very satisfactory.”

@phillysown_jasycakez said:

“One thing we gonna do as a PEOPLE is DANCE TO THE DRUUUUUMS!”

@glow0200 said:

“Wow awesome, I am so proud of you, God bless you.”

@ubong_james commented:

“Please take it easy. God bless you.”

@jayslices_and_events reacted:

“Always tag bloggers to ur post.”

See the post below:

Physically challenged groom stands up on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man, Barry MacDowell, decided to pull off a heavy surprise for his guests on his wedding day. He spent a year having physiotherapy to dance with his beautiful wife, Emma, as they tied the knot.

The 49-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife clicked on an MS support platform and became an item due to their similar sense of humour. Within a short time, Barry, who has been in a wheelchair since 2018, got engaged to Emma, and they quickly started making plans for their wedding.

Barry was keen on standing to join his bride for their first dance - a medley of 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran and 'Shut Up And Dance' by Walk the Moon on their wedding day. They, however, chose to keep their plans a secret for their guests, and only Barry, Emma and a team of neuro-physiotherapists knew about it, DailyMail reports.

Source: Legit.ng