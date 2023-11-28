A video of a car with an unconventional interior decoration and artificial green carpet grass has gone viral

The eye-catching design captured the attention of viewers and sparked a wide range of reactions from folks

While the car seats and windows remained untouched, the rest of the car interiors were adorned with this unique design

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his car's interior which was given a whimsical and nature-inspired makeover.

The original design was replaced with artificial green carpet grass, creating a lush and vibrant environment inside.

Additionally, colourful flowers were strategically placed throughout the car, adding a touch of beauty and enchantment to the overall design.

It was a visual spectacle that caught the imagination of many, although it didn't sit well with some netizens.

Video of car with green grass carpet and flower interior sparks reactions

Shortly after the video hit social media platforms, it quickly gained traction and became a viral sensation.

Users from all around the world shared and commented on the unique car interior, expressing their surprise, admiration, and amusement.

The unconventional nature of the carpet grass made many question the safety of such a design.

@kanu_ranks said:

“Until snake bite person inside this car.”

@theella_space said:

“Moana don finally get car. What in the name of te fiti is this.”

@b3lovedd_ reacted:

“Before reptile come bite me abeg.”

@laura_baby_ commented:

“Agric teacher don finally get car.”

@kidstabletshop reacted:

“It looks like car sunk in an ocean.”

@elex.bee said:

“George of the jungle don buy care.”

@a_yo_mi_ti_de said:

“When it's not jumanji jungle.”

@dansky_exchange said:

“Na you and grasshoppers go dey collect steering from each other.”

Watch the video below:

