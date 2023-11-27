A Nigerian educator has provided a list of scholarships, fellowships and funding opportunities that Nigerians can apply to

The lady, Grace Ihejiamaizu-Paul, said other Africans can also apply for the scholarships and fellowships

She listed 32 of them on LinkedIn, where many Nigerians have indicated interest in applying and moving abroad

Nigerian students wishing to study further abroad are in luck because there are open scholarship opportunities.

A Nigerian lady on LinkedIn has listed 32 scholarship and fellowship opportunities for those desirous of relocating abroad through the study route.

32 scholarships and fellowships open to Nigerians. Photo credit: Getty Images/Prostock-Studio, jacoblund and Aaron Foster. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The lady, Grace Ihejiamaizu-Paul, who is an educator, also provided the necessary links to the scholarship and fellowship opportunities.

The scholarships include CatchLight Global Fellowship, UPG Biashara for Entrepreneurs, Ifa CrossCulture Programme Fellowships, Cultural Survival Indigenous Youth Fellowship, TechWomen Emerging Leaders Programme, World Institute on Disability Global Heumann Fellowship, UN OHCHR Minorities Fellowship, CyberGirls Fellowship, ICANN Fellowship to attend ICANN80 Policy Forum in Rwanda, and African Change Narrative Storytellers’ Fellowship

Others are the Borel Global Fellowship, HealthTech Hub Africa Accelerator Program, Obama Foundation Scholars Program, Acumen West Africa Fellowship, AfricaRe Young Insurance Professionals Programme, UN Global Compact SDG Innovation Accelerator, UN Academic Impact/MCN Millennium Fellowship, DHL GoTrade GBSN Fellowship, Reporters Without Borders Germany Berlin Fellowship and NYU Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute Global Journalist Fellowship.

Also, the list of scholarships includes the DAAD Artists-in-Berlin Program, STIAS Iso Lomso Fellowship, Kinship Conservation Fellowship, TechGirls Program 2024, Yale Young Global Scholars Program, Atlantic Fellows for Social & Economic Equity Programme, Commonwealth Africa Cyber Fellowships, NL Scholarship to Study in the Netherlands, Commonwealth Split-site Scholarships, VLIR-UOS ICP Connect Scholarship for Masters Study in Flemish universities, Commonwealth Shared Scholarship, and Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships."

Grace provided application links to the scholarship opportunities on her LinkedIn page.

HND graduate gets scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student got a fully funded masters scholarship to study in the USA despite having only a Higher National Diploma, HND.

Omokhoya Sunday possesses an HND in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, which he bagged from the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

Information obtained by Legit.ng shows that Sunday will be studying at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, United States.

Source: Legit.ng