A TikTok user made garri look so delicious and inviting in a video that is currently trending on the platform

In the video, the man combined garri with milk, sugar, groundnut, coconut, ice and at it with a full chicken, which was crisply fried

Many netizens who saw the video said they had not seen such a richly soaked garri in the past

A TikTok video showed a netizen drinking garri in a way that attracted people's attention.

In the clip, the fellow used full chicken, which was crisply fried, to eat the soaked garri. Many TikTok users found this to be unusual.

The garri looks inviting and delicious. Photo credit: TikTok/@thefoodnetworknig_.

Apart from making use of a full chicken, the foodist also used coconut, ground and ice cubes to spice up the garri.

Also, she made use of groundnut and a whole tin of milk. In the end, the garri looked very delicious and inviting. The video was posted by @thefoodnetworknig_.

Netizens react to video of deliciously soaked garri

@TONYBLINKZ said:

"Garri way we dey drink with only groundnut. e reach your turn, you do garri and Pepper soup."

@first lady commented:

"Funny enough it won't be nice... too much of everything."

@JUSTICE ANDREW said:

"You asked what was missing, and I figured out that I'm the one."

@Toria said:

"As you dey drag the chicken make pepper no enter my eyes oh."

@Hyce production said:

"How this garri won take sweet, you don spoil am. Just salt alone is okay and maybe small grand-nut."

@kingkoza said:

"What’s missing is cabbage and carrot because I know say na fruit salad you wan do."

@Twenty said:

"This person is from a rich home. Gari we all dey drink with groundnut, e reach your turn you add ice and 1 tin of milk dey chop am with chicken belly."

