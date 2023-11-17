A Nigerian lady who had smashed her piggy bank to reveal the money she had saved up in it became an online sensation

The woman had accumulated a huge amount of cash by putting aside some money every day in the box

The video showed her counting the money and flaunting her wealth with pride

A video of a Nigerian woman who had cracked open her piggy bank to reveal the huge amount of money she had saved up in it captured the attention of many netizens.

The woman had been diligently saving some money every day in the box for a long time, and she was finally ready to reap the fruits of her discipline.

The video showed her happily counting the stacks of cash and showing off her wealth with pride and joy.

Many people were impressed by her savings habit and congratulated her on her achievement.

Watch the video below:

Tommysmart6 reacted:

“Oloriburuku u make me see money dey sapa nice one cry.”

Anuoluwa stiches said:

“Tolulope we are doing this starting from January my woman.”

Ahmad:

“Unfortunately na once you go spend am o.”

DealsYplugs:

“When Last I save money laidis..Data i Ounje Yi ...I no get savings dis ati year ...God why me.”

User5737096846504:

“Abeg how many months be dis when you start saving.”

Bamidexgee:

“Just know say all this old money will be vanished this year.”

Arike:

“Let's count together place m good in counting money.”

OTushgold:

“Kanipe I serious now all the money my husband Dey give me shebi na like this I suppose Dey save am no ounje Oshi yi noni.”

LoneWolf:

“Annle, We're doing this starting from next year.”

Foloba Dmolina:

“When cash scars U didn't cash out there dey play my fans.”

