A hilarious video of a young man who deliberately wrecked his hotel bed before leaving the room has amused many people online.

The man felt that he did not enjoy the full benefits of his hotel accommodation, so he came up with a cunning plan to make the staff exert more effort to tidy up his room.

Funny man ruffles bedsheets. Photo credit: TikTok/@gilmorenggb

Source: TikTok

He stripped off the bed sheets, flipped over the mattress, and flung the pillows across the room, creating a scene of utter disorder.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BillsNation reacted:

“I go use their towel clean my shoes na so me dey do oo.”

Uchem said:

“Me wey dy comot by 1 &, If the reception never call me .Ino Dey go anywhere.”

Denniskioko3769 wrote:

“The Level of Immaturity.”

Solomonoo commented:

“Poor man doings.”

Collims:

“Respect your felow man achievements so you can achieve yours.”

ChasoProsie:

“Imagine wat the housekeeper goes thru.”

User64737392938:

“Dats how his room always look like, see Evidence.”

Blinkz250:

“You forget to use towel clean your slide na watin I Dey do first.”

Nadia mwihaki:

“Your fellow man will clean this room respect people hustle.”

Source: Legit.ng