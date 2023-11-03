A viral TikTok video shows a young lady performing a Yoruba oriki for an elderly man at a social event

A captivating TikTok video has gone viral on social media, featuring a young lady who delivers a stunning performance of a Yoruba oriki for an elderly man at a festive occasion.

The lady chants the oriki with such mastery and elegance that the man is inspired to join her in a lively dance and respond with delight and admiration.

Man was moved by the oriki. Photo credit: TikTok/@remmychanter

The man appears to be mesmerised by the quality and beauty of the oriki, which he may have never heard before, and he shows his gratitude and respect for the lady’s talent.

The video showcases the rich and vibrant culture of the Yoruba people, who use oriki as a form of praise poetry and oral tradition.

"This is part of the distinct culture that makes yoruba different from others."

"Baba may you live long in Jesus name amen Vand for my father may his soul continue to rest in peace with the lord amen that is where I come from."

"Beautiful, all lkoyi Esho kiss my comment."

"Nothing can be compare to the Yoruba oriki, it's a rare culture that we are blessed with. God bless my ancestors."

"It's the joy on daddy's face for me."

"Remmychanter is doing well to this chants it's a rare gift."

"Can you chant for lbaruba elenpe?"

"God bless you for putting smile on is face warafanau mokana Aliyah."

"He is so happy."

"Why You Combine Oriki Offa And Erin lle together am Confused. That is baba's Oriki. Ikoyi, iyeru and imodu."

"Baba is so happy."

