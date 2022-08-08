A new list has ranked Nigerian medical workers as among the highest in the United Kingdom

Doctors, nurses, and midwives trained in Nigeria were ranked first in the country among African countries

Every year, the British National Health Service (NHS) brings the world's finest medical professionals to the nation

On Monday, the British National Health Service (NHS) announced that Nigerian-trained nurses and midwives currently top the list of health workers in the United Kingdom with 4,722.

The data from the NHS stated that at the end of May, not less than 1,000 medics, including doctors, had migrated from Nigeria and other African countries.

It noted that Nigeria accounts for more than 60% of the migrants to the UK.

More and More Nigerian doctors are looking to leave the country for better pay Credit: doats

UK has a special visa policy for Health and Care workers that allows medical professionals to come to or stay in the UK to do an eligible job with the NHS, as an NHS supplier or in adult social care.

This policy is what many Nigerian-trained health workers have been using to leave the country.

Breakdown of NHS data

Ripples Nigeria reports that NHS data shows one in three doctors and nurses who joined the NHS in England last year were recruited from overseas.

The major catchment area is Nigeria, a development the NHS says has raised concerns that the health service in the country is becoming over-reliant on foreign recruits.

The analysis also revealed that 34% of doctors who joined the UK health service in 2021 came from overseas, with India, Pakistan, and Nigeria the most popular countries.

Nigeria ranks number one in Africa and third in the world

NHS data also showed that Nigeria's medical population in the UK was only bettered by India and the Philippines, with 21,357 and 17,825 nurses and midwives, respectively.

Nigeria, which is also the highest ranked African country on the medics list, is followed by

Zimbabwe which has 1,633,

Ghana, 1,333,

Australia, 774, Italy,

764, Republic of Ireland,

748, Romania, 663,

Kenya, 641,

Jamaica, 498,

Portugal, 482,

Nepal, 451,

The United States, 432,

Spain, 371,

UAE, 298,

Guyana, 264,

Saudi Arabia, 246,

Greece, 231

Trinidad & Tobago with 192 health workers.

