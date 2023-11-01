A man has shared his experience with a taxi driver whose trip destination was altered, resulting in a significant fare difference

The passenger reported the issue to the authority which acknowledged GPS issues and escalated the matter for further review

Netizens have since engaged in a debate, questioning the responsibility for the mix-up

@TheIgboWolf has recounted his ordeal on Twitter, expressing confusion when a trip initially estimated at N6k to Yaba ended up costing N17k.

Despite the discrepancy, the passenger decided to address the issue with the app rather than the driver.

Altered trip destination leads to confusion and dispute

Upon reviewing the trip details, it became evident that the destination on the receipt was Sangotedo, not Yaba, as intended.

This discovery left the passenger feeling frustrated and seeking resolution.

He said;

“Coming from the airport on Saturday I took a trip estimated N6k to Yaba. When I got there it showed N17k, I was confused but paid and chose to take it up with the app, not the driver. Upon review, I saw that the trip destination was Yaba but receipt was sangotedo. It turns out.”

App investigation reveals GPS issues and driver's role

After reporting the incident to the app, TheIgboWolf received a message from the app, acknowledging the review of the trip and detecting GPS issues.

The app also confirmed that the driver had altered the final destination.

The matter was promptly escalated for further investigation, and the app assured the passenger that feedback would be shared once the review was complete.

Patience was requested from the passenger as they awaited a resolution.

The message read;

“Hello Christian, Please the trip has been reviewed and GPS issues were detected. Also, your final destination was altered by the driver. Kindly note this has been escalated for further review. The feedback will be shared with you. Your patience will be appreciated.”

See the post below:

Social media users discuss accountability in trip mix-up

In response to TheIgboWolf's tweet, netizens weighed in on the situation, with some suggesting that the error lay with the app rather than solely blaming the driver.

They argued that the app should take responsibility for ensuring the accuracy of trip details and preventing such mix-ups.

Others, however, defended the driver, highlighting the possibility of technical glitches and emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation before assigning blame.

@Emmanuel reacted:

“Altered? How?”

@TemmyAFC reacted:

“It's a bolt error, they just want to pin it on the driver. The app must have been down while you're on the ride and you didn't notice.”

@anthony fedora reacted:

“I've heard someone say some drivers use two bolt apps. One is the original and the other one is to make alterations like this to scam customers. Na wa 00o.”

@nnkemjikaa commented:

“Bolt with their normal dodging and shifting their wahala to their driver's. If a driver changes destination, the clients app will be updated too and vice Versa. Why charge for a destination and distance that wasn't covered to start with. Nawa.”

@Lady_May9 said:

“God same thing happened to me on Saturday when I picked a bolt from the airport, I was charged 16k for a trip that was estimated at 11k. Only to check my app and it showed the trip did not happen. Sadly I had already paid the driver and he had left.”

@aminabosso said:

“If you say you're going to Ibadan from Vi and your trip ends at Ikoyi, it'll show you dropped at Ibadan but your fare will be from vi to Ikoyi. Your rate was high probably there was high surge and traffic. The driver didn't do anything, there might be another street with same.”

@iam_Folabello said:

“If bolt sent you receipt of 17k it's definitely a GPs fault not the drivers fault. And drivers changing destination doesn't affect the price unless the trip is completed to where the driver change it to. This is bolt fault not the driver at all.”

