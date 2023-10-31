A man found himself at the centre of a hilarious incident after forgetting to block his girlfriend's mother on WhatsApp

A picture of himself wearing earrings caught her attention, leading to a serious voice note from the disappointed woman

The voice note shared on TikTok sparked laughter and reactions from netizens in the comments section

@toolz.won, a popular TikTok user, unintentionally allowed his girlfriend's mother to view his WhatsApp status.

He posted a picture of himself wearing earrings without realizing that she could see it.

Man shares voice note he received from girlfriend's mother Photo credit: @toolz.won/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This oversight led to an unexpected interaction between Toolz and his girlfriend's mother, resulting in a comical turn of events.

Woman tackles daughter's boyfriend for wearing earrings

The girlfriend's mother, upon seeing the earring picture, decided to send Toolz a voice note.

In the voice note, she playfully commented on his choice of accessory, expressing surprise and humour.

She mentioned that earrings are typically worn by women, not men, and even jokingly requested that he give her the earrings as a gift.

In her words;

“Looking good but why are you putting on earrings? That earring I will come and collect it oh, shey you will dash me. It’s women that put on earrings not guys. Okay? Please you are very very handsome but that earring makes you look somehow.”

Netizens find the girlfriend’s mother cool and hilarious

The voicenote's lighthearted tone and amusing remarks quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Many appreciated her sense of humour and found her reaction to be cool.

@sa fay said:

“The coolest mom I have seen so far.”

@Billion Dollar$ Baby § HE said:

“Same thing my mom told me months ago, And e dey always end for You'll dash me that earrings.”

@success reacted:

“Ur babe mom get better voice ohh."

@foodiethatcancook commented:

“Those earrings make you look somehow know now.”

@BIG SHIKE said:

“Na my ex mummy voice be this. Shey u will dash me.”

@giftedgift79 commented:

“Well she's a mother.”

@kcfree said:

“Hope say una no Dey date.”

Watch the video below:

Woman tackles daughter after seeing her on man's lap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman got pissed over her daughter's WhatsApp status with a man she did not know.

The lady, identified as Temi, took to TikTok to share the picture she posted that angered her mum and their WhatsApp conversation. Temi posted a picture on her friend's birthday in which she wore a mini jean skirt and sat on a man's lap while he put his arms around her waist. She captioned the post, "my handsome sugar daddy."

Her mother saw it and sent voice notes, slamming her daughter for the position, saying the man was smartly "tapping current." She asked her daughter who the man was and ordered her to take down the photo immediately. She lamented over what people would say when they saw such a photo of her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng