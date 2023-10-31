A Nigerian individual issued a stern warning to Happie Boys following their reported deportation from Cyprus

The man emphasized that Happie Boys are facing the repercussions of their actions, as karma has caught up with them

He urged Nigerians not to be swayed by their emotional appeals, stating that it would be regrettable if anyone were to financially support them after their disgraceful conduct

In a strongly worded message, a Nigerian man expressed his displeasure with the Happie Boys, a group of young men who were allegedly deported from Cyprus after engaging in fraudulent activities.

The man pointed out that the Happie Boys had brought this fate upon themselves, as they had finally met their nemesis in the form of karma.

Happie boys reportedly deported. Photo credit: Twitter/@sirdavidbent

Source: Instagram

He advised his fellow Nigerians not to fall for their sob stories again, adding that it would be a shame if anyone contributed money to help them after they had tarnished the image of their country with their shameful display.

His tweet read thus:

"Happie Boys hold the GWR for the fastest Karma/retribution. It hit them so hard before they could even blink. Plus, I'd be disappointed if any Nigerian gives them a dime when they come up with another sob story. They don't deserve it and should be allow to wallow in the consequences of their actions."

Happie Boys discovery

The Happie Boys are a duo of Nigerian social media sensations and dancers. They became popular for their viral dancing video in a chicken restaurant. They were discovered by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), who offered them a scholarship to study in Cyprus in 2022.

Happie Boys reportedly deported to Nigeria from Cyprus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Happie Boys were deported from Cyprus.

It was noted that the duo had arrived in Nigeria. The duo's location was also speculated, as many people are asking about their whereabouts.

Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known together as Happie Boys, have been deported to Nigeria from Cyprus. A Nigerian human rights lawyer abroad broke the news of their alleged deportation with an update on their location.

