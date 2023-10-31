A Nigerian man went to a furniture showroom with four Ghana Must Go bags filled with lower denominations of the naira

A Nigerian man went to buy some chairs, and he arrived at the furniture showroom with bags of N10 and N5 notes.

The man, Chulo Wayz, better known as Odogwu Ten Five, is noted for his flamboyant display of lower denominations of the naira.

The man said he wanted to buy some furniture. Photo credit: TikTok/@chulo_wayz.

Source: TikTok

In a viral video he posted on his TikTok account, Chulo told the store attendant that he wanted to pay for the pieces of furniture he had picked.

He was at the store with some aides who lifted the bags of money and brought them into the showroom.

Man goes to buy furniture with bags of money in N5 and N10 notes

Altogether, there were four bags filled with cash in N10 and N5 notes. He asked the lady at the shop to count the money so they could pick the chairs and leave.

The lady was surprised and insisted that it would take her an eternity to count four bags filled with N5 and N10 notes.

She told the Odogwu Ten Five to take the money to the bank, but he insisted on buying some furniture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of bags of N5 and N10 notes

@immor said:

"1 bundle is just 7 cedis here."

@Mayokun commented:

"This is what they call frustration money."

@IDRIS reacted:

"Everything fit no pass 300k."

@Jyde said:

"Count by bundles and separate by denomination."

@Ismail Temmie Habeeb said:

"When I was young, we usually talked about uncountable money. Now I understand the uncountable."

