A Nigerian lady disclosed there was a shop in Lagos where angry people go to vent their frustrations

In a TikTok video, the lady showed electronics and breakable items provided by the shop for people to destroy out of rage

She advised customers to budget N20k for 1- 2 persons, but netizens said it was too expensive

There is a frustration centre in Lagos where people go to vent their anger on fragile household items, and it is not free.

A lady on TikTok, @seeelagos1, said she visited the place and also vented her anger on breakable and fragile items.

People visit the rage centre to vent their anger. Photo credit: TikTok/@seeelagos1.

Source: TikTok

According to her, anyone who is angry can go there to pour their aggression on TV, glasses, and other things.

The cost of using the Lagos rage room

For N20,000, the owners of the frustration room provide the frustrated person with things to break without feeling guilty.

The lady wrote on TikTok:

"It’s also a fun activity to check out with your friends. The budget is N20k for 1- 2 persons for 20 minutes. They give you glass and electronics to break, as well as protective gear. Note that the Address is tricky to find as it’s not on the map. When we visited, they were located along the Lekki Epe Expressway, but it seems they’re moving."

She shared a video showing when they walked into the frustration room and broke things.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Lagos rage room

@IDAN said:

"20k to release anger and frustration that 5k caused?"

@mujii@101 commented:

"If I get 20k, I no go get anger."

@30th Baby reacted:

"20k to release anger, anger wey I go put for my junior bro head?"

@IAM...MEKA said:

"Before you go reach here, the anger go don fade."

@C.H.I.O.M.A said:

"Osim rage room. Before I reach there I go don calm down sef plus the price."

