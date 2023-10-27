A video capturing a mother-in-law styling her white daughter-in-law's hair has gotten attention on TikTok

The video has ignited conversations on social media about the benefits of having great mothers-in-law

Netizens in the comments expressed their desire to have a similar closeness with their mothers-in-law

A video shared by @aya_and_dunsin on TikTok has showcased a heartwarming scene between a woman and her white daughter-in-law.

The kind woman was captured in the clip expertly styling her oyinbo daughter-in-law's hair.

Woman braids oyinbo daughter-in-law's hair Photo credit: @aya_and_dunsin/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Kind woman and her white daughter-in-law melt hearts

The lady sat on the floor between her mother-in-law's legs, symbolizing a special bond and unity within the family.

The video has captured the attention of viewers, highlighting the beauty of intergenerational relationships.

Netizens envious of mother-in-law's connection with son's wife

Netizens reacted to the video, expressing their admiration and longing for a similar relationship with their mothers-in-law.

The display of trust, love, and closeness between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law has also struck a chord with viewers, who reminisced on the harmonious connection they have with their mothers-in-law.

@Abigail Percy438 said:

“I had a mother-in-law like this but it didn't work with his son.”

@korede reacted:

“If my wife's relationship isn't like this with my mom I don't want.”

@Baby Silver said:

“Even my mother-in-law Dey wash my cloth if she come for visitation.”

@Toye commented:

“The way she's sitting so humbly.”

@ntaleasha reacted:

“She is a winner already once your mom-in-law does your hair darling you are winning.”

@Maslene reacted:

“I said yes to my husband because of his mother.”

@BETTYELI said:

“I'm not married to him but the way his mum treats me likeeeeeeeee I love it.”

@ApekeOla98 reacted:

“I really want to have a good bond with my mother-in-law no matter what, God help me when it's time.”

Watch the video below:

Lady boldly tells mother-in-law she can't cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady @mumryan23 has shared a short video capturing the moment she commented on her mother-in-law's soup. Facing the woman, the lady told her that the soup she cooked was not sweet.

The woman was surprised. She begged the lady to manage it because they were succulent pieces of meat and fish in the soup. Despite the lady saying the soup tasted like it had too much salt, the woman only had a smiling face. The lady funnily wondered how her husband had been eating her food.

Many who watched their video were amazed by the relationship both women have. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 60 comments with more than 3,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng