A Nigerian man who flew in an aeroplane for the first time took to social media to share the good news with his followers

The man, Oladotun Ajayi, flew to Jos, Plateau state, and he was overwhelmed by the beautiful experience of travelling by air

Ajayi said he had never been to an airport before and that he had only seen it in movies as a child

For the first time in his life, a Nigerian man travelled in an aeroplane, and it was an unforgettable experience.

Oladotun Ajayi posted photos on LinkedIn to share how he flew to Jos, Plateau state.

The man shared his experience after flying for the first time. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Oladotun Getty Images/Ajayi and Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to Ajayi, it was the first time he had visited an airport in his life, as he had only seen it in movies and photos.

He said on LinkedIn:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I have never been to the airport before, perhaps I had when I was pretty younger. I've been privileged to see what it looked like in movies. For the first time in my life, I went to an airport and boarded in a plane."

Ajayi said he took his time to properly relish and enjoy the flying experience, which he described as unforgettable and surreal.

He said it was also his first time visiting the city of Jos and the University of Jos, where he went for a function.

His words:

"It all looked surreal until I entered the airplane. I couldn't contain my excitement. I tried as much as possible to compose myself. I had so many 'firsts' on this experience. I was opportune to visit Abuja for the first time, and I am also visiting Jos for the first time as well as the University of Jos. My story is that which has been filled with so many ups and downs. However, I know this is just the beginning. I took my time to relish these first experiences."

Nigerians congratulate Ajayi on his first flying experience

Boluwatife Adegoke Oyewumi said:

"I won’t say congratulations because the capacity of your mind is greater than your current expressions."

Winifred Arih said:

"I love the ending " it's very possible to do great things from a small place. You just have to be determined."

Woman trains her son as a pilot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man became a pilot and flew his mother in an aeroplane.

The man surprised his mother, who did not know he was the pilot of the aeroplane she boarded in Beirut, Lebanon.

The woman broke down in tears when her son approached her with a bouquet of flowers.

Source: Legit.ng