A young lady has taken the internet by storm with a video showcasing her remarkable resemblance to popular singer Tiwa Savage

Some netizens who watched the video on TikTok were captivated by her impeccable fashion sense

However, others could not help but draw comparisons between her physical appearance to that of the music icon

In a recent TikTok video, @judynabo garnered widespread attention for her striking resemblance to the renowned Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage.

The video showcased Judynabo's uncanny similarity to the music sensation, leaving viewers in awe and sparking a frenzy of excitement across social media platforms.

Tiwa Savage's doppelganger trends on TikTok Photo credit: @judynabo/TikTok.

Girl's fashion sense and resemblance to Tiwa Savage get noticed

Netizens have been captivated not only by Judynabo's resemblance to Tiwa Savage but also by her impeccable fashion sense.

Her stylish outfit and confident demeanour have drawn comparisons to the music icon, further fueling the excitement surrounding her TikTok presence.

Reactions trail video of Tiwa Savage's doppelganger

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with compliments, expressing their admiration for Judynabo’s unique style and undeniable resemblance.

@Bukky Wright said:

“Tiwa Savage body and wizkid walk wow.”

@Grace commented:

“You won the challenge no cap. You come look like tiwa.”

@Annie reacted:

“She ate again and left no crumbs.”

@Selfish girlfriend said:

“Tall glass of fine wine.”

@Pearl said:

“I don find person wey I go love for this tiktok.”

@Favour wealth reacted:

“You just gained a follower for your style and being an FC.”

@stephyfrances said:

“I was literally seeing tiwa savage in wizkid.”

@jeromee asked:

"How can Tiwa Savage and Wizkid be one person?"

Watch the video below:

