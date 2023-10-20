A Nigerian lady, Ufuoma, has shared screenshots of her conversation with a woman she had been assisting

The woman, a single mother who escaped an abusive relationship, received support from Ufuoma since 2020

However, after reconciling with her abusive baby daddy, the recipient still expected continued financial aid, leading to a clash between them

In a series of screenshots shared on Twitter, @Madam_Ufuoma revealed her regret in helping a woman who had been in her care since 2020.

The woman, identified as Mabel, was a single mother who had escaped an abusive relationship.

Lady shares messages she received from domestic violence victim Photo credit: @madam_ufuoma/X app.

Source: Twitter

Ufuoma had provided her private number for emergencies and had been offering financial assistance to Mabel and her toddler.

Mabel reconciles with abusive baby daddy

The situation took a turn when Mabel reconciled with her baby daddy whom she referred to as her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ufuoma, aware of the reconciliation, stopped sending monthly allowances to Mabel.

This decision was however met with disappointment from Mabel who had already assured her partner that she would continue to receive financial support.

She said:

“I started helping this woman in 2020. A single mum with a toddler who escaped her abusive baby daddy, she is one of the few people I gave my private number in case of emergency for her to be able to reach me easily when others can't.

"Now, I really really regret it. This is one of the reasons I washed my hands off DVV, Many of them will embarrass you and it's always because of a man that cannot even provide for them. I stopped sending her allowance after she reconciled with her baby daddy whom she calls her husband.

"Little did I know that she assured the infidel that she got monthly extra allowance. Unfortunately for her, I stopped sending. If she wants to be a submisssive provider, no be for my pocket.”

Mabel embarasses helper who stopped rendering financial aid

Mabel, out of frustration, accused Ufuoma of jealousy and attempting to sabotage her marriage.

She said;

“I dey on my own when you come begin help me, you dey vex because I settle with my husband? Jealousy is not a good thing, no dey do like that. Why you wan scatter my marriage?”

Following the heated exchange, Ufuoma decided to block Mabel and share the screenshots on social media.

Netizens react to Mabel’s audacity

The screenshots shared by Ufuoma sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

Many expressed their anger towards Mabel's audacity and entitlement over someone else's money.

@UnclePamilerin reacted:

“Whattttt. Hope you blocked her number from calling you as well and sending text messages.”

@PabloHoggs said:

"I dey own my own when you begin come help me". This statement alone is why most people always stay away from helpless fOOls like this, imagine saying you want to scatter her marriage. Someone that's been helping you every month end o, ungrateful souls don't and won't end well.”

@AimThaMachine_ reacted:

“That last slide gave me enormous joy. Do not, I repeat, do not send any gifts to that location, redirect it somewhere else where it'll be worth it. Let her use her tongue to count her teeth. Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

@iamlordbernie said:

“Na why people no dey help people be this. Don't ever advive someone that is in "love", they'll use you to settle. But you sef, why do you want to scatter her marriage?

@Roseline_Tola reacted:

“Who wan snatchh her lazy husband. They always see you as the enemy once you don't agree with the husband.”

@Iretitomiwa said:

“She dey her own when you begin dey help her. Lmfaoooo! It's the entitlement for me.”

See the post below:

Lady regrets using her money to support boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady regretted her action for supporting her lover, who travelled abroad and forgot about her despite the memories they shared.

The woman (@proudlymotherof5) said that the day he was travelling out, she emptied her account to ensure he had all the necessary provisions and his siblings had food. She added that the man has since cut her off and reneged on his promise never to forget her.

In another video, the lady said the man supported his friends with N5 million when she could not get money to pay house rent. She wondered how having more money had changed him much.

Source: Legit.ng