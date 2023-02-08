A mother has melted hearts online after sharing a video to show how her 17-year-old daughter takes care of her baby

In a heartwarming video, she revealed that the baby is just 4-month-old her mother takes good care of her

The short clip showed the doting mother fetching water, feeding her child, washing clothes and carrying out other chores

A video of a 17-year-old mother and her 4-month-old child has gone viral on popular app, TikTok.

The girl's mother shared the video on TikTok app, stating that her 'daughter' performs the same routine every day.

17-year-old mum and daughter Photo Credit: @tusaiweyana

Source: TikTok

The heartwarming clip showed the young mother devoting her time to taking care of her beautiful baby.

She washed clothes, fed her child, fetched water and performed other house chores with so much strength.

Sharing the video on TikTok, @tusaiweyana said:

"What my 17 years old daughter does after school with her 4 months old daughter. She is such a great mom and we can't wait to see her finish school and graduate."

Social media reactions

@wisefool4 said:

"I live in Canada and I have that exact quilt for my bed. Good taste young momma. Hugs congratulations on the baby."

@magderlenecoker12 stated:

"I did the same 15 years ago it is not really easy but today I can testify."

@periodah197 reacted:

"That’s amazing she does a lot and it’s great she’s so strong."

@falastinia_85 said:

"God bless you! And I’m so proud to see such young mom take such good care of her baby! She was definitely raised right herself."

@isabelle.cortes12 added:

"The baby at first looked like a doll put then I saw it’s head move I’m like oh it real but that’s a beautiful baby."

Watch the video below:

Mum supports 15-year-old daughter who got pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a very understanding mother, @therealshauntel, has shared a video with a long caption to show people her daughter who got pregnant at 15.

The woman said that though her daughter's pregnancy was not planned, the teenager is still carrying her granddaughter. In the video she shared, the mother could be seen tending to the girl as she rested her head on the bed.

The mother advised teenagers on the need to have birth control as a woman's body goes through a lot of changes while pregnant. She also highlighted the emotional stress that comes with such a phase of life.

Source: Legit.ng