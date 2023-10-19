A young man abroad made a scene in class in a bid to celebrate the news of being selected for contract signing by a football club

The bold student interrupted his Oyinbo lecturer's class as he stood up to break the news before everyone

As he made to leave the class, the lad surprised everyone with how he pulled a Cristiano Ronaldo 'siu' goal celebration

A male student, @vroom514, has become a viral sensation for doing football star Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' goal celebration in front of the class.

In a trending TikTok video, he got up while his Oyinbo lecturer was teaching the large class and took permission from the academic as he shared an exciting news.

The student did Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' goal celebration in front of the class. Photo Credit: Soccrates Images, TikTok/@vroom514

Source: Getty Images

The young man got picked by a football club

He told everyone in class how he was at a football trial last week but just received the news that he has been picked and would be signing a contract.

The class cheered for him. @vroom514 then moved to the front of the class to side-hug his lecturer and flaunted the back of his shirt showing Ronaldo's name and number seven written in bold.

The high point of the video was him doing Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration twice in front of the class. The students screamed 'siiiuuuu' in unison as they supported the lad.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' explained

According to Goal, Ronaldo's signature goal celebration involves a mid-air pirouette followed by an exuberant "si!" (sometimes spelled "siu") which translates to "yes!" in Spanish.

The expression conveys his joy at scoring. Once Ronaldo touches the ground, fans often unite with the striker, echoing the word, resulting in a resounding roar that fills the stadium.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the student's action

oslo tz said:

"They decided to terminate my contract earlier after saying goodbye to my classmates so I'm back to university without siiiiiiuuuuuuu."

lazreal4 said:

"U dnt announce ur breakthrough in Nigeria, else the next minute everything go scatter."

Lovell Menezes said:

"The way the entire class joined in the siu."

RuRu Wonder girl said:

"I was just trying to read what was the words on the board...Properties of Logarithm... r u still in high-school."

adolina said:

"Lmao literally I Wana come to Ottawa just to sit in one of ur classes."

rayliq said:

"If he doesn’t make it the teacher will use him as an example for the rest of his lifetime."

Mo Smith said:

"Hopefully he makes it because teacher we’ll never let him back in class."

