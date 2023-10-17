A man has posted photoshopped images showing Wizkid and Davido embracing each other at Wizkid's mother's funeral

The edited photos have garnered attention on the TikTok app with netizens finding it incredibly funny

Commenting via their accounts, many Nigerian users expressed their amusement at the humorous alteration

A TikTok user with the handle @iamtizzybaba has gone viral after posting some edited photos.

The edited images featured ace Nigerian singers Wizkid and Davido at the funeral of Wizkid's mother.

The pictures portrayed the two artists embracing each other creating a humorous scene.

The original image was of Wizkid embracing Eniola Badmus, a veteran Nollywood actress. However, Eniola was replaced with an image of Davido making it look like Wizkid was embracing Davido.

Netizens in shock over edited photos of Wizkid and Davido

The post quickly gained traction on the TikTok app, capturing the attention of social media users.

Upon seeing the edited images, netizens couldn't help but find it amusing. Many praised the artist's talent.

Reactions trail edited photos of Wizkid and Davido

Commenting in the section, users expressed their delight and laughter at the clever alteration.

The humorous depiction of Wizkid and Davido embracing at the funeral provided a lighthearted moment amidst the solemnity of the occasion.

@Thomas Jetty said:

“All this wizards fc self.”

@Rebecca reacted:

“Why is Davido wearing gele.”

@Mercylove reacted:

“What is this.”

@Ise said:

“Keep editing.”

@LONER said:

“Wetin be this na.”

@HeartbrokenKid said:

“Una just Dey craze Dey go for this country.”

@SPICEY said:

“Them replace Eniola Badmus.”

@rhash said:

“This edit funny gan.”

@Abbyy said:

“Una sha wan take picture with my popsy.”

@cassandra asked:

"Which time Davido start to wear gele? He no even dey Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

