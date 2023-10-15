A personal assistant job interview took an unexpected turn when the interviewer was found wearing only boxers.

In a bizarre turn of events, a job interview for a personal assistant role took an unexpected twist when the interviewer was found wearing nothing but boxers.

The incident occurred at an apartment address provided to the candidate, leaving her and her sister in shock.

The candidate, who had arrived with her sister due to security concerns, was taken aback when they reached the specified location.

Instead of a professional office setting, they found themselves standing in front of an apartment door.

As they looked up, their eyes widened in disbelief: the interviewer was standing on the balcony, clad only in boxers.

The sister of the candidate recounted the surreal encounter. “He called her from upstairs,” she said.

Realizing that this was no ordinary interview, the candidate and her sister decided to leave immediately.

As they made their way out, the man’s parting words stunned them further: “I’m disappointed in you.”

This eyebrow-raising incident has quickly become a hot topic online.

Social media users are sharing their disbelief, and news outlets are picking up the story.

In conclusion, while job interviews can be nerve-wracking, encountering a half-dressed interviewer is certainly not what anyone expects.

"My sister had a job offer interview for personal assistant role, so two of us decided to go with her because of the insecurity. We found out the address given was an apartment. And when we looked up, the said interviewer was wearing boxers!! He called her from upstairs. She asked him to come down and he said no. Who wears boxers to interview? We left and the man said he was disappointed in her."

