The man, Eniola Akinkotu, said he lost N123,235 after converting the money at N763.53 to a Dollar and ended up getting N381,765

He said if he had changed the Dollars at the black market rates of N1010 to the Dollar, he would have got N505,000

The man, Eniola Akinkotu, said he decided not to change the 500 Dollars he had at the black market rate because he wanted to be part of protecting the Naira.

He said he changed the money at the rate of N763.53 to the Dollar at the official exchange rate. For the $500, he got N381,765.

According to Eniola, if he had changed the money on the black market, the rate would have been N1010 to the Dollar. At that rate, he would have got N505,000.

He wrote while on X, formerly Twitter:

"Took this $500 to Bureau de change. They said the rate is N1010/$1 which means I get N505,000. I rejected it & told him I would be changing at official FMDQ rate of N763.53/$1 so I got N381,765. I made a loss of N123,235 but it was worth it. Let’s protect our country and currency ."

Twitter users react as man changes Dollars at official exchange rate

@FinPlanKaluAja1 said:

"This is serious gaslighting."

@folucomms said:

"You didn't make a loss; the money was not meant for you if you want to be patriotic."

@kunzybaba said:

"In what way have you protected the country and the currency by this action?"

@brainzcode commented:

"I thought I was the only patriotic citizen here; it was exactly the same thing I did. You’re doing well, my brother."

