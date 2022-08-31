In a tell-all video trending online, a man and his wife took turns to expose things they don't like about each other

The video has left countless internet users in stitches especially when the woman said she does not like the fact that her husband talks too much

The husband in turn lamented that his wife is too quiet, that he finds it hard to have meaningful conversations with her

An interactive video trending on the internet has captured a couple sharing things they don't like about each other.

In the interesting clip, the woman lamented that her husband talks too much since he has the spirit of talking.

The man vowed to continue talking since he is a teacher. Photo credit: @omoiran.

Source: Instagram

She said if she is to change anything in the man, she will ask God to remove the loquacious spirit in her husband.

The husband on the oother hand lamented that the woman is too quiet and that he finds it very hard to have a conversation with her.

He lamented that his wife hardly responds to conversations whenever they are talking, making him to be frustrated.

I must talk, man insists

Responding to his wife's allegation of being a talkative, he said he must continue to talk since he is a teacher and he makes money for food from talking.

He said if he would change anything in his wife, he would make her stop being too quiet.

The video was shared by Frank Kayode Omoiran and it has gone viral online and warmed many hearts.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

After the video was reposted by @instablog9ja, it generated so many comments from Instagram users. See some of the comments below:

@nennyz_korner said:

"They complement each other."

@futballpunter commented:

"A good talker & good listener. Great combo."

@nubiancaje said:

"Such a cute couple. You complement each other jare. Talk dey tire person."

Source: Legit.ng