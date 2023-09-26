Two months before their wedding, a lady has revealed painfully that her man cheated with his co-worker

The most painful thing to the lady is that her man got the new lady pregnant when she thought she was the only one

The man, however, insisted that he still loved her and that what happened between him and his co-worker was just a mistake

A man who cheated on his fiancee and got another lady pregnant has said it was a mistake.

In a Twitter story narrated by @saylookma, the lady lamented that their wedding date was only two months away before the sad development.

The man got his co-worker pregnant two months before his wedding. Photo credit: Getty Images/Rick Gomez and LWA.

She said her man cheated on her with his co-worker, and unfortunately for him, she got pregnant.

But the man has insisted that he still loves his fiancee, meaning he still wants the wedding to hold as planned.

Man gets his co-worker pregnant and claims it was a mistake

The problem is that the lady is now confused, not knowing if she should forgive her man or end the relationship.

The story reads:

"My fiance got his co-worker pregnant. Our wedding is in two months, and everything’s paid for. He says he still loves me and that he made a mistake. What should I do? What would you do?"

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as man gets his co-worker pregnant

@Patsings1 said:

"So sorry about what happened. What you can do is to be open with him. You don't want to make the same mistake he did. Ask yourself if you still want to be with him after this; if not, then call it off and forgive him. But If you still do, then talk things out."

@thatEdochick commented:

"It wasn't a mistake; it was a conscious act."

