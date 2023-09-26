A heartwarming video shared on TikTok has captured a father teaching his little daughter how to wash clothes

In the video, the baby stared at her father who warned her not to cry or she’d take over the washing

Netizens flooded the comments section demanding justice for the baby and criticising her father's actions

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

An intriguing video has gone viral on the TikTok app, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

The video features a father, identified as @princekubas1, teaching his baby daughter, Roshni, how to wash clothes.

Funny dad teaches baby how to wash clothes Photo credit: @princekubas1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad teaches baby how to do the laundry

The father was seen playfully explaining the process while engaging with his adorable daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In his words;

“See it’s your clothes I want to wash, I kept you here so you won’t cry. Don’t cry oh, it’s your clothes I want to wash, be learning how to wash your clothes.

"Don’t say anything, your mummy wants to cook for us. Don’t cry oh, be learning how to wash your clothes. Please don’t cry oh, respect yourself or you will start washing your clothes yourself.”

Netizens amused as dad teaches baby how to wash clothes

Social media users were quick to react to the video, finding the baby's reactions utterly amusing.

Netizens were captivated by the baby's expressions and the bond between father and daughter showcased in the video.

@ujunwa said:

“Pls let us gather here to find a good lawyer for this princess.”

@Jarrahubby reacted:

“This baby will start to talk before her time.”

@just_goaway5 commented:

“When dis geh has grown she go just dey look people wen dem dey talk.”

@givenmwachilenga said:

“It's the way the baby looks at him.”

@Anona commented:

“Baby needs a lawyer at this point.”

@Lucy_offical commented:

“Can I know her offence?”

@Jaruma Mimi said:

“Oga, when you were her age were you washing your clothes? 6 c Oga why na.”

@sillahjosephine2 reacted;

“You deserve justice my baby.”

Watch the video below:

Mum makes newborn baby wash bottles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious mother has stirred massive reactions from netizens after sharing a video of her baby washing her feeding bottles. In the hilarious video, the baby was spotted washing the feeding bottles with soapy water and pushing her fingers inside the bottles with the help of her mother who gently held her hands.

The mother insisted that her baby cannot drink a mouthful of milk free of charge without having to wash her feeding bottles. She also mentioned that there is no free lunch for her child, and even as a baby, she'll have to do her own thing by herself.

She wrote: "There's no free lunch, do your own thing by yourself, even if you are a baby lol. No mouthful of milk is free you have to wash your bottle."

Source: Legit.ng