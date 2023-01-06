A mother has shared a hilarious video of her baby washing her feeding bottles by herself on TikTok

In the funny clip, the baby pushed her little fingers inside the bottles and washed them with soapy water with the help of her mum

While sharing the video, the funny mother said there is no free lunch for her baby unless the baby cleans up

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A hilarious mother has stirred massive reactions from netizens after sharing a video of her baby washing her feeding bottles.

In the hilarious video, the baby was spotted washing the feeding bottles with soapy water and pushing her fingers inside the bottles with the help of her mother who gently held her hands.

Mum makes baby wash Photo Credit: @warmbaby5200/TikTok

Source: UGC

The mother insisted that her baby cannot drink a mouthful of milk free of charge without having to wash her feeding bottles.

She also mentioned that there is no free lunch for her child, and even as a baby, she'll have to do her own thing by herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"There's no free lunch, do your own thing by yourself, even if you are a baby lol. No mouthful of milk is free you have to wash your bottle."

Social media reactions

Dr.Jozie1996 said:

"I mean they have the perfect hand size for the job."

Gifty Ford558 commented:

"I think the baby is enjoying the dishwashing."

Catherine Hodgson reacted:

"Hilarious."

Snetjanet added:

"The fact that I know the baby enjoyed playing with water."

Pogijose2 wrote:

"Be sure the soap is not causing irritation to your baby."

Watch the video below:

Father makes baby wash plates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny father took drastic measures to pay back his little daughter who stayed awake at around 2-3 in the morning. In a hilarious clip, the father took her to the kitchen and made sure that she washed her bottle.

He lifted her tiny right hand with his own hand and gently slid her fingers into the bottle to wash. Reacting to the hilarious clip, most netizens found it very funny while others thought the action was not acceptable.

@oliviasilva74 reacted: "I just want to say that if you didn’t know newborns have a hard time regulating their body temperature and I noticed she didn’t have a sleeper on. I think it is amazing to teach them young. It was a cute video. Karen's really need to get a grip. When you do everything for your kids they lack."

Source: Legit.ng