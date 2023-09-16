"Can We Be Friends?" Lady With Extremely Slim Stature Shows Off Her Body, TikTok Video Goes Viral
- A lady whose body looks extremely slim has become popular on TikTok because of her body shape
- The lady, Marianne Jensen, posts videos from time to time, showing people her stature, which looks unusually tiny
- Many of her followers often ask her why her body looks so slim, but she doesn't seem to be bothered about what people say
A lady who has a tiny body has posted a video on TikTok, and she caught the attention of the public.
In the video, the lady, Marianne Jensen, appeared to be trying out a new item of clothing she just got.
Because of her body shape, Marianne has become a popular figure and influencer on TikTok, where she posts videos regularly.
In many of her videos, she is usually shown dancing or showing off new clothes.
Many people have admired her body shape, while others are curious to know more about her.
Video of a lady with slim body goes viral
Marianne looks extremely slim, and she often leaves people wondering how she came about her body shape.
Many of her videos have millions of views and engagements. She currently has over 1.2 million followers, and 26.1 million video likes on TikTok.
Watch one of her videos below:
TikTok users react to video of slim lady
@user3014572814217 asked:
"Can someone tell me what's going on?"
@camieco3 said:
"One day at time. Life can be very demanding and overwhelming. But always remember I can get through this just one day at a time."
@mssblu said:
"You just gained a follower. Sending you lots of love from South Africa."
@kiki commented:
"Can we be friends already? You soo pretty."
@ash commented:
"You’re so pretty. Black looks great on you!"
@marion said:
"Your smile is so beautiful."
@msHelena said:
"She's so kind, humble, always jovial, sweet and beautiful."
Source: Legit.ng