A Nigerian event was lit up by a young DJ who thrilled the crowd with his amazing skills.

A TikTok video of the DJ’s performance has gone viral, attracting thousands of views and comments

The video showed how the DJ impressed the audience with his mix of songs and beats

A man approached the DJ to thank him for his work and expressed how his DJing made him happy.

Nigerian DJ gets people on their feet in an event. Photo credit: TikTok/@DJswags

Source: TikTok

He played various songs and beats that got everyone dancing and cheering.

DJ wows the crowd

His performance was captured in a TikTok video that has gone viral, reaching thousands of views and comments.

The video showed how the DJ won the audience's hearts with flair and creativity.

A man enjoying the music came to the DJ booth to thank him for his work and expressed how his DJing made him happy.

He also gave him a hug and a handshake. Another scene showed a woman impressed by the DJ’s talent and passion.

She came to the DJ booth and sprayed money on him to show her appreciation. She also danced with him and praised him for his work.

Many social media users who admired the young DJ’s talent and passion have widely shared and applauded the video.

They also commended him for his professionalism and confidence.

Legit is unable to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

UncleRheed-Wone said:

"When DJ sabi him work."

Debbies_galleria_signature said:

"Awnnnn.. I was the lady that helped you with the videos. You did well."

Xoriyomikäsh229 wrote:

"Ajeh 9ice song no Dey old for hear."

Ömo Alháji Dç commented:

"Who saw that lady."

D•B•0•M:

"DJ Swag's omo ijo mimo plz is this mixtape on audiomack."

Pappy Kiitan

"Where can I download this and what's the name of the mixtape?"

Source: Legit.ng