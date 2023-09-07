A heartwarming TikTok video of a couple’s journey from poverty to prosperity has gone viral

The young man shared how they stayed loyal to each other through thick and thin, from living in a shabby room with barely enough food to eat to enjoying a comfortable life with a car and other luxuries

The video shows their fantastic transformation and celebrates their love and resilience

Couple moves from grass to grace. Photo credit: TikTok/@ceomwangi01

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BabysifaLiz said:

"Wow looks good... I tried this but we got tired."

Tango reacted:

"It's yoUr woman for me amesimama na bana...God bless your marriage."

Min Toto:

"This is soo encouraging. Bad gal gone good alafu karen nyamu mahali ana appear God protect your marriage."

Arshley:

"Shida ni l don't take pictures."

Brandy6364:

"Your wife deserve d best in life."

Faith363663:

"May God do this to my relationship."

Denzydencia:

"Abeg where una dey see dis patient O."

Source: Legit.ng