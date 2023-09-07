"I Tried This But We Got Tired": Lady Stays With Man for Many Years Until He Makes It, Cherishes Her in Video
- A heartwarming TikTok video of a couple’s journey from poverty to prosperity has gone viral
- The young man shared how they stayed loyal to each other through thick and thin, from living in a shabby room with barely enough food to eat to enjoying a comfortable life with a car and other luxuries
- The video shows their fantastic transformation and celebrates their love and resilience
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A touching video that captured a couple’s remarkable journey from hardship to happiness has touched the hearts of millions on TikTok.
The young man narrated how they remained faithful and supportive to each other despite their challenges, from surviving with little food to eat to achieving a comfortable life with a car and other luxuries.
The video showcased their incredible transformation and celebrates the love and resilience that they endured through the years.
Nigerian lady relocates to North Korea to start a new life, gets her yellow card and visits the market
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
BabysifaLiz said:
"Wow looks good... I tried this but we got tired."
Tango reacted:
"It's yoUr woman for me amesimama na bana...God bless your marriage."
Min Toto:
"This is soo encouraging. Bad gal gone good alafu karen nyamu mahali ana appear God protect your marriage."
Arshley:
"Shida ni l don't take pictures."
Brandy6364:
"Your wife deserve d best in life."
Faith363663:
"May God do this to my relationship."
Denzydencia:
"Abeg where una dey see dis patient O."
Man and wife post video of their humble beginning, show how they travelled abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Instagram users are impressed by the perseverance of a couple who posted a video of their love story.
The inspirational video was posted on Wednesday, November 23, by Yabaleftonline, and has gone viral.
The couple shared visuals of how they started in the video, although no dates were attached to the photos.
Source: Legit.ng