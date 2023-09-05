A Nigerian woman has shared the striking difference between a Nigerian wedding in the UK and one in Nigeria

In a TikTok video, the woman demonstrated how straightforward and concise the UK wedding was, implying that it was not the same in Nigeria

The video also revealed that there were not many guests and that the most important thing was the marriage vows that the couple had to exchange

A Nigerian wedding in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurse_b2

Source: TikTok

While the Nigerian wedding, on an average, was a lavish affair with hundreds of attendees who enjoyed the festive celebration of the couple’s union.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chinaza Esther22 reacted:

"UK deeper life is different from the one in Nigeria oo."

Olamma said:

"This deeper life no too deep oo."

Rejoicealfred7 wrote:

"Quite different from the one in Nigeria... my sister was not allowed to wear a long wedding dress or accessorize."

Kharima commented:

"The only DL I know is Daddy Lumbar oo."

Serwaa24 also commented:

"The deeper life l'm seeing is different from the one in Ghana ooo."

Smartfashion:

"The bride make up??"

Nechejoe:

"Nawa oooo is like deeper life has grade. because Nigeria Deeper wedding, we usually look like...the lord is our fortress."

