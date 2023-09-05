A TikTok video of a Nigerian masquerade performing in Sunderland, UK has gone viral

The masquerade, which is a cultural symbol of Nigeria, came out with energy and danced to the delight of the crowd

Many Nigerians in Sunderland joined the masquerade in dancing, while others captured the moment with their phones

A captivating video of a Nigerian masquerade dancing in the streets of Sunderland, UK has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the masquerade, which is a traditional and sacred representation of Nigerian culture, emerging from a car with a colourful costume and a mask.

Cheerful masquerade storms out in UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@sekani073

The masquerade then began to move with grace and agility, displaying its skills and charisma.

The crowd of Nigerians in Sunderland, who were celebrating their heritage and identity, cheer and clap for the masquerade.

Some of them joined the masquerade in dancing, showing their joy and enthusiasm. Others record the memorable event with their phones, capturing the beauty and diversity of Nigerian culture.

The video is a testament to how Nigerians abroad preserve and share their rich culture with the world.

Legit.ng is yet to independently verify the claim in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compile some of the reactions below:

Tony Cruz reacted:

"Igbo everywhere Sunderland wow,I believe one day Nigerian man will rule the world isee isee iseee."

Slim berry said:

"Sturborn race proudly one eI love my culture."

Chidexo07 wrote:

"Igbo na ur mate??? we no dey hear word."

Charles Adolor950 commented:

"Strong Esan man fro Edo state I dey hail my lgbo brothers SALUTE...!"

Quin michal:

"Even our masquerade don sabi travel like us."

SylviaECS:

"Proudly lgbo oooo, it's in our blood, we don't hide it and can never hide it, lgbo to the world."

Favyy14:

"Masquerade don first me fly ooh go land for Sunderland. No warm."

Ugothelma:

"This one happen for my back yard I no know. nawa ooh. abeg how I wan take join this our igbo group. I dy newcastle."

Abigail Basil:

"We no be anybody mate normally, proudly Nwa afor Isi-ala Mbano."

